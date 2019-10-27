Soar into seaside fun and be amazed as hundreds of amateur and professional kiters take to the sky during the free family- and dog-friendly Cape Fear Kite Festival from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 2-3 at Fort Fisher State Recreation Area near Kure Beach. Pack a picnic or visit food trucks and various vendors on-site. Learn more at www.wilmingtonandbeaches.com.

Tags

Load comments