Camp Big for Adults is the next great way to take a break. Your vacation includes a visit to Grandfather Mountain Nature Park, hiking in the Blue Ridge Mountains and more. The Banner Elk location is holding two sessions, Aug. 22-26 and Sept. 12-16. Each accommodates 100 campers, so it’s also great for company team meetings. Learn more at www.campbigforadults.com.
