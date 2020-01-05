Battleship North Carolina
Margaret Wimmer/News & Record

Visit Battleship North Carolina in Wilmington from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 18 for Battleship 101. At this family-friendly event, speak with someone who knows about what life was like aboard a WWII battleship and learn about the gunnery, radar, sickbay, galley, engineering and daily shipboard life. Also, try on helmets, raise signal flags, “text” using semaphore flags, tap out your name using Morse code type on vintage typewriters and more. For more information and other dates, visit www.battleshipnc.com.

Load comments