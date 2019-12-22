It all started with a toy $25 ukulele.
And a little help from YouTube.
In the span of little more than a year, this skinny 9-year-old Greensboro boy went from strumming his toy ukulele in his bedroom to a string of more than 25 public performances.
Meet Finn Phoenix Lilja, the freckle-faced boy with the catchy name and hip fedora hat who has been popping up this year on porches, street corners and concert stages, from Charlotte to Greensboro to the mountains of North Carolina.
He’s rarely a lead act, and his audiences typically number in the dozens rather than the thousands. Still, it’s an impressive start for a kid who got his first taste of performing after recording a couple of videos in his bedroom with his younger sister, Shay.
“He always had a musical side” said his mother, Hilary Lilja. “At the age of 2, he could sing in perfect pitch. He could sing James Taylor songs. Clearly, he had some talent.”
Hilary and her husband, Patrick, first tried Finn on piano, but “it didn’t take,” Hilary said. So they gave Finn a ukulele on a whim for a Christmas present. He liked his ukulele but didn’t seem too serious.
Until his parents saw Finn’s YouTube videos, recorded in the summer of 2018. “When we watched those videos, it suddenly felt different … he just lit up,” Hilary said. “He was a little performer.”
Eager to support Finn’s newfound musical interest, his grandparents gave him an acoustic guitar for Christmas. He quickly started taking guitar lessons from his ukulele instructor, Brad Reaves, who had earlier encouraged Finn to expand his talents to guitar.
Several weeks later, Finn’s parents spotted a notice for an open mike night at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte during the winter of 2019 and sent them a video of Finn playing his ukulele, which earned him the invitation to perform.
“For four minutes, he had the audience captivated,” Hilary said.
After that open mike night, Finn and his father started looking for new dates to perform. Among his first performances was a talent show at Lindley Elementary School, where he was a third-grade student.
Here’s a portion of Finn’s song “Life at Lindley”
I jump out of bed
and I hop on the bus
Rollin’ down Market Street
without a lot of fuss
Destination Lindley
Where learning never ends
My day is getting started
Hello all my friends!
It’s life at Lindley, Lindley Elementary, life at Lindley
“Finn’s just an amazing student,” said Lindley principal Tracy Roof. “His personality, his musical abilities, his academics … he’s been a leader here in so many ways.”
Greensboro Farmers Curb Market assistant manager Carolyn Hulsey stopped in recently to catch a performance — Finn’s fourth or fifth performance there this year. “He definitely pulls people in; he’s very charismatic,” Hulsey said.
Finn’s set list, taped to the body of his guitar, is based on cover songs from 1950s and 1960s folk singers: artists like Pete Seeger, Bob Dylan and James Taylor.
“The best compliment I ever got was that I was a little James Taylor,” Finn said. “I liked that.”
Fans seem both surprised and pleased when they listen to this slender boy giving his earnest best. “I loved it,” said Julien McCarthy after dropping a bill in Finn’s tip jar. “One day he’ll be something.”
Finn enjoys an appreciative audience. “I like to make people happy,” he said.
Once he steps foot off the stage, though, Finn changes. “He’s like any normal 9-year-old; he likes Pokemon,” said Finn’s fourth-grade classmate, Cade Draves.
As his talent grew, Finn’s ukulele took a back seat to his acoustic guitar.
A banjo may be added once Finn learns how to play it.
“He told the audience at (Dunleath neighborhood) Porchfest, that he was trying to earn enough money to buy a banjo,” Hilary said. “Within three weeks, he had enough money.”
Over the summer of 2019, Finn purchased an amp, a microphone and a mic stand — all through his earnings from performing.
“I don’t use this money to buy myself new toys,” Finn explained. “I’m saving up to record a new CD.”
In the best tradition of the folk music he so admires, Finn has already experienced the power a 9-year-old boy and his guitar can have on others.
“At the GSO Pride festival, there were some angry protestors yelling (at the LGBTQ attendees), so I decided to play ‘Let It Be’ by The Beatles,” Finn said. “The protestors went away.”
Maybe Julien McCarthy is right. This little boy from Greensboro just might be something.
