Tommie Carter, daughter of the late William and Julia Massey of Reidsville, turns 100 on Monday, Jan. 21. She was married to the late Maurice Oakley and the late William Ed Carter. One of 12 children, she is the only surviving sibling.
Massey is retired from American Tobacco. While working there, she played for the Lucky Ladies softball team as a short stop.
Carter has a love for residents in nursing homes and continues to visit them each week, where she is referred to as “the cookie lady.”
A party was held in her honor on Saturday, Jan. 19, at Reidsville Christian Church, where she is a lifetime member.
She also is a member of ABWA, Pride and Hope Chapter. She became known as the “nut lady” because of the hundreds of pecans she sold for her group.