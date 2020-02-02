Camellia (copy)

Red camellias at the Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden in Greensboro.

 News & Record

Camellia experts will display over 500 blooms for evaluation by the American Camellia Society judges at the 70th annual Tidewater Camellia Club Show on Feb. 22-23 in Wilmington. A selection of camellias will be available for purchase and growers will be on hand to answer your questions. There will also be an interactive children’s corner. For more information, call 910-393-1803 or visit www.tidewatercamelliaclub.org.

