Three Rivers Land Trust recognized three outgoing board members during its regular board of directors meeting on June 7. These board members served the organization for a combined total of 11 years, and assisted the Land Trust in decision making for the organization and conservation projects in the 10-county region.
Terry Sharpe, a retired NC Wildlife Resources Commission biologist who is a land manager and forester, served on the Land Trust board for five years. Sharpe was presented with a framed picture of his property, which is under conservation easement with the Land Trust.
Mary Burt Allen is the owner of Remax Town and Country in Albemarle and served one term of three years on the Land Trust board. Allen was presented with a framed picture of the Mountain Creek Property, a 50-acre addition to Morrow Mountain State Park that happened during her tenure on the board.
Charles Herlocker is a farmer also from Stanly County, who served one term of three years on the board. Herlocker was presented with a framed photo of the Stokes Family Farm in Davidson County, a Land Trust protected farmland project.
The Land Trust also announced the addition of four new board members to the board of directors: Edward Norvell, a Rowan County resident and long-term supporter of conservation in the region; Anslo Fowler, a Forsyth County resident and active sportsman member of the Land Trust; Savannah Heath, a Montgomery County resident and director of the Montgomery Small Business Center; and Tommy Porter, a Cabarrus County resident and large-scale farmer.
For information, contact Crystal Cockman at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org.