If you’re like me, you may find yourself craving dishes from your favorite restaurants these days. I moved to Washington in mid-December, so I have not had much of a chance to build a roster of must-haves from restaurants here.
Instead, during these stay-at-home days, I find myself longing for dishes from my hometown of New Orleans: Bevi Seafood’s roast beef po’boy, Heard Dat Kitchen’s fried chicken with mac and cheese, Brigtsen’s gumbo or, oh man, R&O’s perfectly fried Gulf shrimp platter.
Each of those is difficult for me to truly replicate — most of my favorite restaurant dishes are. It can be tough to get the right ingredients, especially now, and I often do not have the specific recipe, skills or tools required.
But recently a reader’s simple question sparked a craving for a specific dish, and I nailed it: Mosca’s Chicken a la Grande.
The reader shared what she thought was a cooking challenge: She swore she had ordered 1 head of garlic from a grocery delivery service, but she got 10. What should she do?
As I read through those garlic recipes, suddenly all I wanted to eat was Mosca’s simple platter of pan-fried chicken seasoned with tons of garlic and a generous amount of herbs.
If you have ever been to Mosca’s on U.S. 90, just outside of New Orleans, you will know why garlicky dishes sparked the craving. Step inside the family-owned restaurant, housed in a nondescript white building on a lonely stretch of highway, and the first thing you smell is simmering garlic.
Inside, the walls are lined with Mosca family photos and the tables are laden with platters of Italian favorites, such as spaghetti and meatballs and chicken cacciatore, as well as house specialties like Oysters Mosca and Shrimp Mosca.
The restaurant features a few recipes on its website, but I opted to dig out my copy of Kit Wohl’s “New Orleans Classic Celebrations” because I remembered it included Mary Jo Mosca’s version of Chicken a la Grande, which features the addition of a little white wine, which sounded so good.
This dish is quick and easy to prepare in one skillet, but it fills your kitchen with deliciously pungent smells and delivers big flavor.
Chicken pieces are doused in white wine, generously seasoned with salt and pepper and pan-fried in olive oil until golden brown. Then, in go 10 cloves of smashed garlic and 1 tablespoon each of dried rosemary and oregano. The whole thing is covered and simmered until the chicken is tender.
When the spices hit the oil and chicken pieces, the scent that filled my kitchen told me the dish would be on the money. And, it was.
So simple. So sublime.
I made a side dish of crisp-tender green beans to go with it. If you are in a hurry, make the beans in a separate skillet while the chicken is browning, as directed below.
If you have time, finish the chicken, remove the pieces and almost all the spicy oil and keep it warm. Then, cook your green beans in that same seasoned skillet for a one-skillet supper of more flavorful beans and easier cleanup.
