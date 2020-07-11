In 1533, Pope Clement VII issued a bull of excommunication against England’s King Henry VIII for the annulment of the king’s marriage to Catherine of Aragon and subsequent marriage to second wife Anne Boleyn.
In 1798, the U.S. Marine Corps was formally re-established by a congressional act that also created the U.S. Marine Band.In 1804, Vice President Aaron Burr mortally wounded former Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton during a pistol duel in Weehawken, New Jersey. (Hamilton died the next day.)
In 1859, Big Ben, the great bell inside the famous London clock tower, chimed for the first time.
In 1915, the Chicago Sunday Tribune ran an article titled, “Blues Is Jazz and Jazz Is Blues.” (It’s believed to be one of the earliest, if not the earliest, uses of the word “jazz” as a musical term by a newspaper.)
In 1960, the novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee was first published by J.B. Lippincott and Co.
In 1972, the World Chess Championship opened as grandmasters Bobby Fischer of the United States and defending champion Boris Spassky of the Soviet Union began play in Reykjavik, Iceland. (Fischer won after 21 games.)
In 1974, the House Judiciary Committee released volumes of evidence it had gathered in its Watergate inquiry.
In 1979, the abandoned U.S. space station Skylab made a spectacular return to Earth, burning up in the atmosphere and showering debris over the Indian Ocean and Australia.
In 1995, the U.N.-designated “safe haven” of Srebrenica in Bosnia-Herzegovina fell to Bosnian Serb forces, who then carried out the killings of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys. The United States normalized relations with Vietnam.The Rev. Robert H. Schuller, founder of Southern California’s Crystal Cathedral megachurch, announced he would retire after 55 years in the pulpit. Paula Creamer won her first major tournament, shooting a final-round 2-under 69 for a 3-under 281 at the U.S. Women’s Open in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
In 2015, top Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, head of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel, escaped from a maximum security prison in Mexico for the second time by exiting through a secretly dug mile-long tunnel (he was recaptured in January 2016 and is serving a life sentence at a supermax prison in Colorado fafter a conviction on U.S. drug-trafficking charges.) A crowd of furious Bosnian Muslims jumped over fences and attacked Serbia’s prime minister, Aleksandar Vucic, with stones and water bottles, marring the 20th anniversary commemorations of the Srebrenica massacre. Serena Williams won her sixth title at Wimbledon, beating Garbine Muguruza of Spain 6-4, 6-4 in the women’s final; for Williams, it was her second “Serena Slam” — holding all four major titles at the same time.
In 2017, emails released by Donald Trump Jr. revealed that he’d been told before meeting with a Russian attorney during the presidential campaign that the Russian government had information that could “incriminate” Hillary Clinton. MSNBC “Morning Joe” host and former Republican congressman Joe Scarborough announced that he was leaving the Republican Party, partly because of its loyalty to President Donald Trump.
