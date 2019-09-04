In 1781, Los Angeles was founded by Spanish settlers under the leadership of Gov. Felipe de Neve.
In 1944, during World War II, British troops liberated Antwerp, Belgium.
In 1951, President Harry S. Truman addressed the nation from the Japanese peace treaty conference in San Francisco in the first live, coast-to-coast television broadcast.
In 1957, Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus used Arkansas National Guardsmen to prevent nine black students from entering all-white Central High School in Little Rock. Ford Motor Co. began selling its ill-fated Edsel.
In 1969, the Food and Drug Administration issued a report calling birth control pills “safe,” despite a slight risk of fatal blood-clotting disorders linked to the pills.
In 1971, an Alaska Airlines jet crashed near Juneau, killing all 111 people on board.
In 1972, “The New Price Is Right,” hosted by Bob Barker, premiered on CBS. (The game show later dropped the “New” from its title and expanded from a half-hour to an hour.)
In 1998, internet services company Google filed for incorporation in California.
In 1999, Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat signed a breakthrough land-for-security agreement during a ceremony in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.
In 2006, “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, 44, died after a stingray’s barb pierced his chest.
In 2008, with a pledge that “change is coming,” Sen. John McCain accepted the Republican presidential nomination at the party’s convention in St. Paul, Minnesota, vowing to vanquish what he called the “constant partisan rancor” gripping Washington. Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in a sex scandal, forcing the Democrat out of office after months of defiantly holding onto his job.
In 2009, a German army colonel called in a U.S. airstrike on a pair of hijacked tanker trucks in northern Afghanistan, resulting in civilian casualties. (German officials said up to 142 people were believed to have died or been injured; Afghan leaders estimated 30 to 40 civilians were killed.)
In 2014, comedian Joan Rivers died at a New York hospital at age 81, a week after going into cardiac arrest in a doctor’s office during a routine medical procedure.
In 2017, Texas emergency management officials said at least 60 deaths were attributed to Hurricane Harvey.
