In 1542, Portuguese navigator Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo arrived at present-day San Diego.
In 1781, American forces in the Revolutionary War, backed by a French fleet, began their successful siege of Yorktown, Va.
In 1787, the Congress of the Confederation voted to send the just-completed Constitution of the United States to state legislatures for their approval.
In 1892, the first nighttime football game took place in Mansfield, Pa., as teams from Mansfield State Normal and Wyoming Seminary played under electric lights to a scoreless tie.
In 1920, eight members of the Chicago White Sox were indicted for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds. (All were acquitted at trial, but all eight were banned from the game for life.)
In 1924, three U.S. Army planes landed in Seattle, having completed the first round-the-world trip by air in 175 days.
In 1928, Scottish medical researcher Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin, the first effective antibiotic.
In 1960, baseball star Ted Williams hit a home run in his last career at-bat as his team, the Boston Red Sox, defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 at Fenway Park in Boston.
In 1962, a federal appeals court found Mississippi Gov. Ross Barnett in civil contempt for blocking the admission of James Meredith, an African American student, to the University of Mississippi. (Federal marshals escorted Meredith onto the campus two days later.)
In 1976, Muhammad Ali kept his world heavyweight boxing championship with a close 15-round decision over Ken Norton at New York’s Yankee Stadium.
In 1989, deposed Philippine President Ferdinand E. Marcos died in exile in Hawaii at age 72.
In 1995, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO chairman Yasser Arafat signed an accord at the White House ending Israel’s military occupation of West Bank cities and laying the foundation for a Palestinian state.
In 2000, capping a 12-year battle, the government approved use of the abortion pill RU-486.
In 2009, Iran tested its longest-range missiles and warned they could reach any place that threatened the country, including Israel, parts of Europe and U.S. military bases in the Mideast. Former Panamanian President Guillermo Endara, 73, who’d led his country to democracy after the U.S. invasion that toppled Gen. Manuel Noriega, died in Panama City.
In 2014, in an interview that aired on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” President Barack Obama acknowledged that U.S. intelligence agencies had underestimated the threat from Islamic State militants and overestimated the ability and will of Iraq’s army to fight. Gov. Jerry Brown announced that he had signed a bill making California the first in the nation to define when “yes means yes” and adopt requirements for colleges to follow when investigating sexual assault reports. Europe defeated the United States to win the Ryder Cup, 16 1/2 to 11 1/2.
