In 1611, Sir Thomas Dale arrived in the Virginia Colony, where, as deputy governor, he instituted harsh measures to restore order.
In 1774, Louis XVI acceded to the throne of France.
In 1865, Confederate President Jefferson Davis was captured by Union forces in Irwinville, Georgia.
In 1869, a golden spike was driven in Promontory, Utah, marking the completion of the first transcontinental railroad in the United States.
In 1924, J. Edgar Hoover was named acting director of the Bureau of Investigation (later known as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or FBI).
In 1933, the Nazis staged massive public book burnings in Germany.
In 1975, Sony began selling its Betamax home videocassette recorder in Japan.
In 1978, Britain’s Princess Margaret and the Earl of Snowdon announced they were divorcing after 18 years of marriage.
In 1994, the state of Illinois executed serial killer John Wayne Gacy, 52, for the murders of 33 young men and boys. Nelson Mandela took the oath of office in Pretoria to become South Africa’s first black president.
In 2002, a tense 39-day-old standoff between Israeli troops and Palestinian gunmen at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem ended with 13 suspected militants flown into European exile and 26 released into the Gaza Strip.
In 2005, a federal bankruptcy judge approved United Airlines’ plan to terminate its employees’ pension plans.
In 2010, President Barack Obama introduced Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan, billing her as a unifying force for a fractured court. Sunday school teacher Melissa Huckaby, accused of kidnapping, raping and killing 8-year-old Sandra Cantu, pleaded guilty in Tracy, California, to murder. (Huckaby was later sentenced to life in prison.) The European Union put up a staggering $1 trillion to contain its spreading government debt crisis.
In 2015, Cuban President Raul Castro met with Pope Francis at the Vatican to thank him for working for U.S.-Cuba detente — and said he was so impressed by the pontiff, he was considering returning to the Catholic church. In the first round of Poland’s presidential elections, Andrzej Duda narrowly edged out incumbent Bronislaw Komorowski. (Since neither candidate polled more than 50%, a runoff was held two weeks later; Duda won.)
