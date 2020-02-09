In 1825, the House of Representatives elected John Quincy Adams president after no candidate received a majority of electoral votes.
In 1861, Jefferson Davis was elected provisional president of the Confederate States of America at a congress held in Montgomery, Ala.
In 1943, the World War II battle of Guadalcanal in the southwest Pacific ended with an Allied victory over Japanese forces.
In 1950, in a speech in Wheeling, West Virginia, Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wis., charged the State Department was riddled with Communists.
In 1960, Adolph Coors Co. chairman Adolph Coors III, 44, was shot to death in suburban Denver during a botched kidnapping attempt. (The man who killed him, Joseph Corbett Jr., served 19 years in prison.)
In 1964, the Beatles made their first live American television appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” broadcast from New York on CBS.
In 1971, the crew of Apollo 14 returned to Earth after man’s third landing on the moon. A magnitude 6.6 earthquake in California’s San Fernando Valley claimed 65 lives.
In 1984, Soviet leader Yuri V. Andropov, 69, died 15 months after succeeding Leonid Brezhnev; he was followed by Konstantin U. Chernenko.
In 1986, during its latest visit to the solar system, Halley’s Comet came closest to the sun (its next return will be in 2061).
In 1995, former Senator J. William Fulbright died in Washington at age 89.
In 2002, Britain’s Princess Margaret, sister of Queen Elizabeth II, died in London at age 71.
In 2007, Defense Secretary Robert Gates told reporters in Munich, Germany, that serial numbers and other markings on bombs provided “pretty good” evidence that Iranians were supplying either weapons or technology to Iraqi extremists.
In 2010, first lady Michelle Obama launched her “Let’s Move!” campaign against childhood obesity. Iran began enriching uranium to a higher level over the vociferous objections of the U.S. and its allies. Fred Morrison, credited with inventing the Frisbee, died in Monroe, Utah, at age 90.
In 2015, more than 2 feet of fresh snow piled up in parts of New England, breaking records set during the Blizzard of 1978. Ed Sabol, the NFL Films founder who revolutionized sports broadcasting, died in Scottsdale, Ariz., at age 98.
