Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG WILL AFFECT CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA THIS MORNING... AREAS OF FOG HAVE DEVELOPED EARLY THIS MORNING, WITH VISIBILITIES OF LESS THAN A MILE ACROSS CENTRAL NC. VISIBILITIES MAY FALL TO LESS THAN A QUARTER OF A MILE AT TIMES. MOTORISTS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION THIS MORNING AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND BE PREPARED FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN VISIBILITY.