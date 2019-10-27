In 1787, the first of the Federalist Papers, a series of essays calling for ratification of the United States Constitution, was published.
In 1858, the 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, was born in New York City.
In 1904, the first rapid transit subway, the IRT, was inaugurated in New York City.
In 1914, author-poet Dylan Thomas was born in Swansea, Wales.
In 1947, “You Bet Your Life,” a comedy quiz show starring Groucho Marx, premiered on ABC Radio. (It later became a television show on NBC.)
In 1954, U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. was promoted to brigadier general, the first black officer to achieve that rank in the USAF. Walt Disney’s first television program, titled “Disneyland” after the yet-to-be completed theme park, premiered on ABC.
In 1978, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin were named winners of the Nobel Peace Prize for their progress toward achieving a Middle East accord.
In 1995, a sniper killed one soldier and wounded 18 others at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. (Paratrooper William J. Kreutzer was convicted in the shootings, and condemned to death; the sentence was later commuted to life in prison.)
In 1998, Hurricane Mitch cut through the western Caribbean, pummeling coastal Honduras and Belize; the storm caused several thousand deaths in Central America in the days that followed.
In 2002, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was elected president of Brazil in a runoff, becoming the country’s first elected leftist leader.
In 2004, the Boston Red Sox won their first World Series since 1918, sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 4, 3-0.
In 2009, eight American troops were killed in two separate bomb attacks in southern Afghanistan. Michael Jackson’s last work, the documentary “Michael Jackson: This Is It,” opened.
In 2013, Lou Reed, 71, who radically challenged rock’s founding promise of good times and public celebration as a leader of the Velvet Underground, was a solo artist and was a founder of indie rock, died in Southampton, New York.
In 2014, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended new restrictions for people at highest risk for coming down with the Ebola virus and symptom monitoring for those at lower risk. Toronto elected John Tory, a moderate conservative, as the new mayor, ending the scandal-ridden Rob Ford era.
