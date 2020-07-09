In 1755, British General Edward Braddock was mortally wounded as his troops suffered a massive defeat during the French and Indian War (he died four days later).
In 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read aloud to Gen. George Washington’s troops in New York.
In 1816, Argentina declared independence from Spain.In 1850, the 12th president of the United States, Zachary Taylor, died after serving only 16 months of his term. (He was succeeded by Millard Fillmore.)
In 1918, the Distinguished Service Cross was established by an Act of Congress. 101 people were killed in a train collision in Nashville, Tennessee.
In 1937, a fire at 20th Century Fox’s film storage facility in Little Ferry, New Jersey, destroyed most of the studio’s silent films.
In 1943, during World War II, the Allies launched Operation Husky, the invasion of Sicily.
In 1947, the engagement of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth to Lt. Philip Mountbatten was announced.
In 1965, the Sonny & Cher single “I Got You Babe” was released by ATCO Records.
In 1974, former U.S. Chief Justice Earl Warren died in Washington at age 83.
In 1982, Pan Am Flight 759, a Boeing 727, crashed in Kenner, Louisiana, shortly after takeoff from New Orleans International Airport, killing all 145 people aboard and eight people on the ground.
In 1992, Democrat Bill Clinton tapped Tennessee Sen. Al Gore to be his running mate. Former CBS News commentator Eric Sevareid died in Washington at age 79.
In 2004, a Senate Intelligence Committee report concluded the CIA had provided unfounded assessments of the threat posed by Iraq that the Bush administration had relied on to justify going to war.
In 2010, the largest U.S.-Russia spy swap since the Cold War took place on a remote stretch of Vienna airport tarmac as planes from New York and Moscow arrived within minutes of each other with 10 Russian sleeper agents and four prisoners accused by Russia of spying for the West.
In 2015, the Obama administration said hackers had stolen Social Security numbers, health histories and other highly sensitive data from more than 21 million people, acknowledging that the breach of U.S. government computer systems was far more severe than previously disclosed. South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley relegated the Confederate flag to the state’s “relic room” after the legislature passed a measure removing the flag from the grounds of the Statehouse in the wake of the slaughter of nine African-Americans at a church Bible study. Saudi Arabia’s Prince Saud al-Faisal, who had been the world’s longest-serving foreign minister with 40 years in the post until his retirement earlier in the year, died at age 75.
