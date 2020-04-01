In 1789, the U.S. House of Representatives held its first full meeting in New York; Frederick Muhlenberg of Pennsylvania was elected the first House speaker.
In 1891, the Wrigley Co. was founded in Chicago by William Wrigley, Jr.
In 1917, Scott Joplin, “The King of Ragtime Writers,” died at a New York City hospital; he was believed to have been 49 years old.
In 1945, American forces launched the amphibious invasion of Okinawa during World War II. (U.S. forces succeeded in capturing the Japanese island on June 22.)
In 1954, the United States Air Force Academy was established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
In 1963, the daytime drama “General Hospital” premiered on ABC TV. New York City’s daily newspapers resumed publishing after settlement was reached in a 114-day strike.
In 1970, President Richard M. Nixon signed a measure banning cigarette advertising on radio and television, to take effect after Jan. 1, 1971.
In 1972, the first Major League Baseball players’ strike began; it lasted 12 days.
In 1976, Apple Computer was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne.
In 1984, Marvin Gaye was shot to death by his father, Marvin Gay Sr. in Los Angeles, the day before the recording star’s 45th birthday. (The elder Gay pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and received probation.)
In 1987, in his first speech on the AIDS epidemic, President Ronald Reagan told doctors in Philadelphia, “We’ve declared AIDS public health enemy No. 1.”
In 1992, the National Hockey League Players’ Association went on its first-ever strike, which lasted 10 days.
In 2003, American troops entered a hospital in Nasiriyah, Iraq, and rescued Army Pfc. Jessica Lynch, who had been held prisoner since her unit was ambushed on March 23.
In 2010, Roman Catholic cardinals across Europe used their Holy Thursday sermons to defend Pope Benedict XVI from accusations he’d played a role in covering up sex abuse scandals. Dayton denied the previous year’s national champs another title as the Flyers beat North Carolina 79-68 to win the NIT. Actor John Forsythe, 92, died in Santa Ynez, California.
In 2015, 11 former Atlanta public school educators were convicted of racketeering for their role in a cheating scheme to inflate students’ scores on standardized exams. California Gov. Jerry Brown ordered officials to impose statewide mandatory water restrictions for the first time in history. Cynthia Lennon, the first wife of John Lennon, died at her home in Spain; she was 75. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., was charged with accepting nearly $1 million worth of gifts and travel from a longtime friend in exchange for a stream of political favors on the donor’s behalf; a defiant Menendez, maintaining his innocence, declared he was “not going anywhere.” (The Justice Department dropped charges after a trial ended in a hung jury.)
