In 1643, Louis XIV became King of France at age 4 upon the death of his father, Louis XIII.In 1796, English physician Edward Jenner inoculated 8-year-old James Phipps against smallpox by using cowpox matter.
In 1804, the Lewis and Clark expedition to explore the Louisiana Territory as well as the Pacific Northwest left camp near present-day Hartford, Illinois.
In 1863, Union forces defeated the Confederates in the Battle of Jackson, Mississippi.
In 1940, the Netherlands surrendered to invading German forces during World War II.
In 1948, according to the current-era calendar, the independent state of Israel was proclaimed in Tel Aviv by David Ben-Gurion, who became its first prime minister; U.S. President Harry S. Truman immediately recognized the new nation.
In 1961, Freedom Riders were attacked by violent mobs in Anniston and Birmingham, Alabama.
In 1968, John Lennon and Paul McCartney held a news conference in New York to announce the creation of the Beatles’ latest business venture, Apple Corps.
In 1998, the hit sitcom “Seinfeld” aired its final episode after nine years on NBC. Singer-actor Frank Sinatra died at a Los Angeles hospital at age 82.
In 2001, the Supreme Court ruled 8-0 that there is no exception in federal law for people to use marijuana for medical purposes.
In 2003, more than 100 immigrants were abandoned in a locked trailer at a Texas truck stop; 19 of them died. (Truck driver Tyrone Williams was later sentenced to nearly 34 years in prison for his role in the deaths; of the 13 others indicted in the case, two had charges against them dismissed, one who cooperated with prosecutors was sentenced to the three days in jail and the others were given sentences ranging from 14 months to 23 years.)
In 2008, the Interior Department declared the polar bear a threatened species because of the loss of Arctic sea ice. Justine Henin, 25, became the first woman to retire from tennis while atop the WTA rankings.
In 2010, President Barack Obama heatedly condemned what he called a “ridiculous spectacle” of oil executives shifting blame for the BP oil spill in congressional hearings and denounced a “cozy relationship” between their companies and the federal government. Space shuttle Atlantis thundered away on what turned out to be its next-to-last voyage into orbit. NBC canceled the long-running police/courtroom drama “Law & Order” after 20 seasons on the air.
In 2015, President Barack Obama, at a Camp David summit, assured Arab allies they were safe from the threat of an empowered Iran, pledging an “ironclad commitment” to the Sunni governments of the Persian Gulf. B.B. King, 89, the “King of the Blues,” died in Las Vegas. Award-winning poet Franz Wright, 62, died in Waltham, Massachusetts.
