In 1589, Catherine de Medici of France died at age 69.In 1781, a British naval expedition led by Benedict Arnold burned Richmond, Virginia.
In 1895, French Capt. Alfred Dreyfus, convicted of treason, was publicly stripped of his rank. (He was ultimately vindicated.)
In 1914, auto industrialist Henry Ford announced he was going to pay workers $5 for an 8-hour day, as opposed to $2.34 for a 9-hour day. (Employees still worked six days a week; the five-day work week was instituted in 1926.)
In 1925, Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming took office as the first U.S. female governor, succeeding her late husband, William, after a special election.
In 1933, the 30th president of the United States, Calvin Coolidge, died in Northampton, Massachusetts, at age 60.
In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower proposed assistance to countries to help them resist Communist aggression in what became known as the Eisenhower Doctrine.
In 1983, President Ronald Reagan announced he was nominating Elizabeth Dole to succeed Drew Lewis as secretary of transportation; Dole became the first woman to head a Cabinet department in Reagan’s administration, and the first to head the DOT.
In 1994, Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill, former speaker of the House of Representatives, died in Boston at age 81.
In 1998, Sonny Bono, the 1960s pop star-turned-politician, was killed when he struck a tree while skiing at the Heavenly Ski Resort on the Nevada-California state line; he was 62.
In 2004, foreigners arriving at U.S. airports were photographed and had their fingerprints scanned in the start of a government effort to keep terrorists out of the country.
In 2009, President Barack Obama scolded 20 of his highest-level officials over the thwarted Christmas Day terror attack on an airliner bound for Detroit, taking them jointly to task for “a screw-up that could have been disastrous” and should have been avoided. The U.S. and British embassies in Yemen reopened their doors after a two-day closure prompted by security concerns.
In 2014, the price of oil plunged again, falling below $50 a barrel for the first time since April 2009. Jury selection began in the trial of accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. (Tsarnaev would be convicted of all 30 charges against him and sentenced to death.) Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Sarah Zabel presided over Florida’s first legally recognized same-sex marriages hours before the ban on such unions formally expired.
