In 1954, during the Senate Army-McCarthy hearings, Army special counsel Joseph N. Welch berated Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., asking: “Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”
In 1969, the Senate confirmed Warren Burger to be the new chief justice of the United States, succeeding Earl Warren.
In 1972, heavy rains triggered record flooding in the Black Hills of South Dakota; the resulting disaster left at least 238 people dead and $164 million in damage.
In 1986, the Rogers Commission released its report on the Challenger disaster, criticizing NASA and rocket-builder Morton Thiokol for management problems leading to the explosion that claimed the lives of seven astronauts.
In 2004, the FCC agreed to a record $1.75 million settlement with Clear Channel to resolve indecency complaints against Howard Stern and other radio personalities.
In 2009, under heavy guard, a Guantanamo Bay detainee walked into a civilian U.S. courtroom for the first time; Ahmed Ghailani, a Tanzanian accused in two American Embassy bombings in 1998, pleaded not guilty before the judge in New York. (Ghailani was convicted in 2010 of a single count of conspiring to destroy government buildings and acquitted of 280 charges that he’d taken part in the bombings; he is serving life at the United States Penitentiary in Florence, Colorado.) A bankruptcy judge approved Chrysler’s plan to terminate 789 of its dealer franchises, the same day the Supreme Court cleared the way for Chrysler LLC’s sale to Fiat.
In 2014, in a wide-ranging review, the Veterans Affairs Department said more than 57,000 U.S. military veterans had been waiting 90 days or more for their first VA medical appointments, and an additional 64,000 appeared to have fallen through the cracks, never getting appointments after enrolling and requesting them. five American special operations troops were killed by a U.S. airstrike called in to help them after they were ambushed by the Taliban in southern Afghanistan.