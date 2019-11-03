In 1839, the first Opium War between China and Britain broke out.
In 1936, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won a landslide election victory over Republican challenger Alfred “Alf” Landon.In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson soundly defeated Republican Barry Goldwater to win a White House term in his own right.
In 1970, Salvador Allende was inaugurated as president of Chile.
In 1979, five Communist Workers Party members were killed in a clash with heavily armed Ku Klux Klansmen and neo-Nazis during an anti-Klan protest in Greensboro, N.C.
In 1992, in Illinois, Democrat Carol Moseley-Braun became the first black woman elected to the U.S. Senate.
In 1994, Susan Smith of Union, South Carolina, was arrested in the drowning of her two young sons, Michael and Alex, nine days after claiming the children had been abducted by a black carjacker.
In 1995, President Bill Clinton dedicated a memorial at Arlington National Cemetery to the 270 victims of the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103.
In 1997, the Supreme Court let stand California’s groundbreaking Proposition 209, which banned race and gender preference in hiring and school admissions.
In 2009, Chris Christie, a Republican former U.S. attorney, unseated New Jersey Democratic Gov. Jon Corzine while in Virginia, Republican Bob McDonnell beat Democrat R. Creigh Deeds. German Chancellor Angela Merkel marked the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall with a speech to the U.S. Congress by exhorting the world to “tear down the walls of today” and reach a deal to combat global warming. Actor-comedian Carl Ballantine (“McHale’s Navy”) died in Los Angeles at age 92.
In 2014, thirteen years after the 9/11 terrorist attack, the resurrected World Trade Center opened for business, marking an emotional milestone for both New Yorkers and the nation. Tom Magliozzi, 77, one half of the brother duo who had hosted National Public Radio’s “Car Talk,” died near Boston.
In 2017, Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who walked away from his post in Afghanistan and triggered a search that left some of his comrades severely wounded, was spared a prison sentence by a military judge in North Carolina; President Donald Trump blasted the decision as a “complete and total disgrace.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.