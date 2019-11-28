On Nov. 28, 1942, fire engulfed the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston, killing 492 people in the deadliest nightclub blaze ever. The cause of the rapidly-spreading fire, which began in the basement, is in dispute; one theory is that a busboy accidentally ignited an artificial palm tree while using a lighted match to fix a light bulb.
In 1520, Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reached the Pacific Ocean after passing through the South American strait that now bears his name.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin began conferring in Tehran during World War II.
In 1961, Ernie Davis of Syracuse University became the first African-American to be named winner of the Heisman Trophy.
In 1994, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was slain in a Wisconsin prison by a fellow inmate.
In 2001, Enron Corp., once the world’s largest energy trader, collapsed after would-be rescuer Dynegy Inc. backed out of an $8.4 billion takeover deal. Enron filed for bankruptcy protection four days later.
In 2004, NBC Sports chairman Dick Ebersol was injured, his 14-year-old son Teddy among three people killed, when a charter plane crashed during takeoff outside Montrose, Colorado.
In 2018, Democrats overwhelmingly nominated Nancy Pelosi to become House speaker when Democrats took control of the House in January.nfrontation with police.
