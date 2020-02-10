President's list

Greensboro: Margaret Lillian Paul

Oak Ridge: Isabelle Johanna Berry

Summerfield: Anna K. Mcvay, Emma L. Wright

Dean's list

Greensboro: Anika G. Ames, William B. Apple, Carly R. Applebaum, Angelina L. Skinkle

High Point: Tamara Neshia Clark

Summerfield: Lindsey O. Mann

Whitsett: Kaley M. Ward

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments