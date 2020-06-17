At first glance, you’d think a muffuletta, that famous New Orleans sandwich piled with cold cuts and a spicy olive salad, simply isn’t for vegetarians. At least not in its most traditional form.
And yet, even in the place that invented the sandwich, Central Grocery, you can order one without the meat. For those of us whose favorite parts of a muffuletta are the olive salad and the soft sesame bread that gives the sandwich its name, it makes perfect sense.
Without the bread?
Not the same thing, obviously.
But this salad from Southern vegetarian authors Amy Lawrence and Justin Fox Burks spoons the same sharp flavors — from marinated olives, vegetables and cheese — onto a bed of romaine lettuce. It’s from their “Low-Carb Vegetarian Cookbook” (Rockridge Press, 2020), and when I made it for a small, socially distanced dinner party on my backyard terrace recently, it got devoured.
I know Burks and Lawrence wouldn’t mind, because they’re two of the friendliest people in the business, but I added plenty of carbs back to the meal by serving the salad with pizza. The combination was just perfect. If you want to go a step further and make it into a sandwich, with whatever other components you’d like, none of us would fault you for that, either.
