The law is a family affair for Kenneth M. Johnson. The Greensboro attorney, who got his start decades ago working with noted Gate City civil rights lawyers Kenneth Lee and Herman Taylor, now works alongside his two daughters, Kya Johnson and Ryen Johnson Perry, at their downtown firm.
Serving as patriarch of a family business wasn’t always the plan, though. As a student at UNC-Chapel Hill, Johnson majored in accounting, but after doing practical work in the field, he realized it wasn’t really for him. So, he took on a second major and applied to law school. Upon getting his law degree, he moved to Greensboro and began practicing with Lee and Taylor. He opened his own firm in 1982.
Like their father, Kya and Ryen also had other career plans before getting into law.
“It wasn’t anything that was pushed on us,” says Kya. “I didn’t decide to go to law school until my senior year of college. It was a decision between law school and pursuing an MBA. My parents let us be our own people and make our own decisions.”
Her sister Ryen initially wanted to pursue a career in medicine, no doubt inspired by their mother, a physical therapist who was also the first black woman to graduate from UNC-Chapel Hill’s physical therapy program. But after taking college courses in medicine, she discovered it wasn’t for her and instead earned a degree in business marketing from UNC-Charlotte. After a year working in marketing for the NBA’s Charlotte Bobcats, Ryen decided law school was where she belonged.
“You know somebody whom you look up to is doing something, and they’re successful at it, so you become interested in it,” she says. “So I went to law school.”
Kya joined their father at the firm in 2004; Ryen followed in 2010. For both of them, starting their law careers in the family business made it easier to navigate the ups and downs of establishing themselves in a field.
“When you first start a job, you can be a little hesitant to maybe ask your boss things you don’t know, or you might feel judged if you do something wrong,” Ryen explains. “But I think it feels good to be able to go to my sister or my dad and say, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing right now, can you help me?’ And it’s OK.”
But by that same token, both women experienced a few instances of clients doubting their capabilities in comparison to their more-experienced father.
“Early on, when I first started working fresh out of law school, sometimes clients would come in and be like, ‘What does your dad say? I want to talk to your dad,’ ” Ryen says. “That was frustrating.”
Those few instances aside, though, the sisters and their father say the positives of working in a family business far outweigh the challenges. For Ryen, who has two small children, it’s comforting to have a boss who not only understands her responsibilities as a mother, but also loves her children just as much as she does.
“To work with the people who would genuinely give their life for you and watch your children, I don’t think you can find that anywhere else,” she says. “Most people aren’t spending Thanksgiving and Christmas with their boss. So it’s fun. You do have to draw the line somewhere between work and family, because a lot of times at the dinner table we’re talking about cases but, other than that, it feels good to come to work and be with your family.”
Kenneth encourages that family-focused approach to business, not only because his co-workers are his daughters, but also because he knows how taxing the law field can be. Particularly with the kinds of cases his firm takes on — personal injury, medical malpractice, disability, bankruptcy, estates and the like — the job can be emotionally stressful.
“Practicing law in the way we do it is definitely stressful,” he says. “I’ve never declined if someone says I want to take a week or I want to go off for a few days — I encourage that because you can get burnt out practicing law. You know that from experience, and you’ve seen it, and you know that’s one of the main things you have to look out for with your employees.”
There’s no doubt that a positive, nurturing spirit permeates this family’s business.
And it’s a feeling that not only comforts those working in the office, but it also puts their clients — many of whom are dealing with difficult situations — at ease.
“Sometimes you’ll get repeat clients who were dad’s clients, and they find out we’re his daughters, and they’re like, ‘Oh, OK, I feel comfortable with you,’ ” Ryen says. “They’re always trusting of dad, and when they find out we’re his daughters, they’re like, ‘OK, I trust you, too.’ ”
And Kya and Ryen agree that the work they do with their dad exemplifies the way their parents raised them — to not only excel in school and their careers, but to also be kind, compassionate human beings.
“The biggest takeaway that we’ve gotten from our parents outside of what you see on paper — that they’re both educated and successful in their respective fields — both of our parents taught us about accountability and giving back,” says Kya. “It’s the value of being people versus the value of what you do. I think it’s just a testament to the foundation that he’s already laid as a person and as an attorney.”
