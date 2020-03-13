Here are some postponements and cancellations in the Triad due to coronavirus concerns:
March
Well-Spring retirement community has canceled or postponed its public events through March.
Greensboro Public Library has canceled all meetings and events at all of its branches through April 15.
Greensboro Science Center is closing through March 27.
Friendly Center in Greensboro is canceling all events for the indefinite future, including monthly activities in the shopping center's gathering area near Ben and Jerry's and a Mother's day event.
All programs and events scheduled at Center City Park and LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro have been canceled through the end of March.
March 12
The ACC men's basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum has been canceled.
Tailgate Zone activities through Saturday at Piedmont Hall in the Greensboro Coliseum complex have been canceled.
Say Yes Guilford is canceling all public events in March including Cash for College & Scholarships (March 12) and Say Yes to College (March 19). April events are to go on as scheduled.
GreenHill, the art gallery in the Greensboro Cultural Center, has postponed the lecture with Susan Sterling, director of the National Museum of Women in the Arts.
The Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball tournament, which started Wednesday at Elon University, has been canceled.
A community meeting with Greensboro Police Chief Brian James at Griffin Recreation Center has been canceled.
March 13
The free KC and The Sunshine Band concert at White Oak Amphitheatre has been canceled.
Java with Justin is canceled.
The grand reopening ceremony of the renovated Trotter Active Adult Center is canceled. The reopening of the center is to be announced.
Triad Goodwill will postpone a promotional ribbon cutting event at its Archdale location.
Community Theatre of Greensboro postponed its production of "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" scheduled through March 22.
The Drama Center of City Arts has canceled the play "Rainbow Fish" that was scheduled for March 13-15.
March 14
Downtown Greensboro Inc. has canceled the ACC Tournament Town downtown street festival.
Greensboro Family History Day at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Greensboro has been postponed to the fall.
The Mr. Bill show at The Blind Tiger has been canceled.
Fiddle and Bow Country Dancers have canceled all upcoming contra dances in Greensboro and Clemmons.
Asheboro Sunset Series event with speed painter Tim Decker is canceled.
The Re-enactment of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse is canceled.
Mount Hope United Church of Christ in Whitsett has canceled its Chicken Pie and Barbecue Supper.
Petty Museum and Petty’s Garage have canceled the annual Cruise-In.
March 15
Greensboro Green Day scheduled for LeBauer Park has been canceled.
The Donna Hughes performance at St. Paul's Museum in Randleman is canceled.
The Re-enactment of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse is canceled.
March 16
PEN America’s workshop on media literacy and disinformation at the Greensboro Public Library’s Glenwood branch has been postponed. The new date has not been announced.
March 17
The Asheboro Kiwanis has postponed its annual Kiwanis Pancake Day to the fall.
United States Navy Band National Tour planned for Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center has been canceled.
March 18
Randolph County Fallen Officer Memorial Monument dedication ceremony is postponed. A new date has not yet been set.
March 19
An event by the N.C. Unit of the Herb Society of America event at the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville has been canceled.
Lunch and Learn gerontology program at UNCG has been postponed to the fall semester.
A lecture by visual artist Ann Hamilton at UNCG has been canceled.
A community meeting with Greensboro Police Chief Brian James at Brown Recreation Center has been canceled.
March 20
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts ribbon cutting ceremony has been canceled.
Josh Groban at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been canceled.
Beth David Synagogue has canceled its annual book sale.
Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo at LJVM in Winston-Salem on March 20-21 has been canceled.
March 21
Tony Bennett at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been canceled.
JDRF and Novant Health are postponing the TypeOneNation Summit at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center until Sept. 26.
Brick Church Annual Spring Festival at Brick Reformed Church in Burlington canceled.
NC Folk Fest has canceled its Folk in the Park event at LeBauer Park in Greensboro.
March 22
Jay Leno Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been canceled.
March 23
Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro Board Meeting & Breakfast at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been canceled.
March 24
Guilford College Bryan Series' Sally Field lecture at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been canceled.
The Multiple Sclerosis Self Help Group meeting at Main Street United Methodist Church in Kernersville has been canceled.
March 25
Greensboro Symphony School Performances at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been postponed. A new date will be announced.
The Commonheart show at The Blind Tiger has been postponed until September.
Community Speaker Series featuring Misty Copeland has been canceled. It will be rescheduled.
March 26
Greensboro Symphony "Name that Tune" Gala at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been postponed. A new date will be announced.
UNCG's Memes at the Museum event at Weatherspoon Art Museum has been canceled.
RiverRun International Film Festival is canceled, including screenings in Greensboro. Refunds can be requested by April 15 at boxoffice@uncsa.edu or 336-7221-1945.
March 28
Dan + Shay's concert at Greensboro Coliseum will be postponed until Sept. 12.
Greensboro Symphony has postponed Masterworks: Beethoven's 9th. A new date will be announced.
The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority has canceled the Run on the Runway.
March 29
Public Open House at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been canceled.
March 31
Fiddle and Bow Country Dancers have canceled all upcoming contra dances in Greensboro and Clemmons.
April
UNCG has canceled its annual International Festival.
UNCG has canceled its Alumni Weekend, scheduled for April 17-18. For a list of canceled events, visit alumni.uncg.edu.
Cirque du Soleil's performances of "Ovo" April 2-5 at the Greensboro Coliseum have been canceled.
UNCG has canceled its 2020 Science Everywhere festival, which was scheduled for April 25.
The High Point Market has postponed its spring event, which was scheduled for April 25-29, until early June. A specific date has not been set.
Greensboro Symphony has postponed Music of Queen. A new date will be announced.
Greensboro Symphony has postponed Pops: An Evening with Matthew Morrison. A new date will be announced.
May
Greensboro Symphony has postponed Masterworks: Maestros & Mendelssohn. A new date will be announced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.