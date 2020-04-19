The Good Stuff logo

Someone in the Ridgewood neighborhood in North Greensboro has been painting colorful rocks with inspiring sayings on them and leaving them around for people to see as they are out walking along on the sidewalks. It’s like an Easter egg hunt every time we take our dogs out for a walk.

During this period of “staying home” it’s consoling to know that there are others out there just trying to make it easier on everyone. So thank you, whoever you might be, your beautiful rocks do make a difference!

Gayle Buchholz

Greensboro

