On March 9, I went to Taylor's Tire on Cone Boulevard to get an oil change. While I was waiting, a gentleman came over, we chatted briefly and I told him I was getting an oil change. Later the cashier came over and handed me a copy, and said "You are ready to go. Your car has been paid for." I said, "By who?" He said the guy that just left. I hurried outside to thank him, but he was already gone.

I hope he reads the News & Record so he will know how much I appreciate that. Angels don't always wear white or a halo, but to me, his was shining that day. I thank him again and again. I will never forget his caring. God bless.

Peggy Manning

Greensboro

