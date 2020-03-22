On March 9, I went to Taylor's Tire on Cone Boulevard to get an oil change. While I was waiting, a gentleman came over, we chatted briefly and I told him I was getting an oil change. Later the cashier came over and handed me a copy, and said "You are ready to go. Your car has been paid for." I said, "By who?" He said the guy that just left. I hurried outside to thank him, but he was already gone.
I hope he reads the News & Record so he will know how much I appreciate that. Angels don't always wear white or a halo, but to me, his was shining that day. I thank him again and again. I will never forget his caring. God bless.
Peggy Manning
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.