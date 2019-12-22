On December 12th, I was attending the Playwright forum at the Downtown Cultural Arts Center. Our meeting ran right up to 10 p.m. when the building was closing up for the night. After leaving the building and approaching my car in the garage, I realized I had left my coat in the room, including my wallet and keys. Panicked, I ran to the entrance and was able to get the attention of the security guard. This wonderful woman allowed me to come in and retrieve my items even though I know I was holding her up from getting home herself. So a HUGE thank you to her for saving my evening! You’re the BEST!

Louis Panzer

Jamestown

The writer is executive director of NC 811.

* * * * *

Recently, my wife and I stopped at Dewey's Bakery Shop at Friendly Villages. Since my wife is such a thoughtful person, she thought it would be good to purchase some of Dewey's "goodies" to give to my grandson who was coming for an overnight visit. They don't have these goodies in Athens, Georgia, where he and his wife are law students. So we picked up the items she selected and got in line to pay.

When we were told our bill was $36 and change, I got out my wallet and the young lady said they didn't take cash, only credit cards. I handed her my American Express and it would not go through (I even gave her my Belk charge card, I did.).

I turned around to put the items back and behind me was a gentleman, Jim, who "hollered" out "Here, take this." It was his credit card! I tried to refuse or give him cash, but he refused with a smile and said "Merry Christmas."

If you run into Jim at the mall, smile and tell him, Merry Christmas.

Charles OBrien

Colfax

