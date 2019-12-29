Nine years ago, I wrote to "Good Stuff" about how my life changed for the better because of two wonderful doctors. The doctor who became my cardiologist was Dr. Robert Tilley. The surgeon who performed my triple bypass was Dr. Clarence Qwens who also did an emergency open heart surgery.
I always felt bad because Dr. Qwens had planned a long weekend with his family. Thank you, again, Dr. Tilley and Dr. Qwens. I also would like to thank the second floor nursing staff and Moses Cone Hospital.
My story has changed a bit. My general practice doctor is Dr. Kip Corrington, Oak Ridge, and his most reliable nurses, Stephanie and Patricia. Dr. Corrington made it possible for me to have the much-needed knee replacement. He referred me to Greensboro Orthopedic, where I had one of the most gifted surgeons, Dr. Swinteck. I have my life again because of his gift. Thank you, Dr. Swinteck.
I would like to also thank my cardiologist in Kernersville, Dr. Renoldo. During my last procedure, my favorite outpatient nurse was there by my side. Gloria, thank you. I also would like to thank Dr. Rickey and staff who did the surgery for my back.
Before I close, I have to thank my pharmacists, April and Jessica, for being spot on. Thank you, Crossroad Pharmacy, Oak Ridge. I was brought up to give back no matter how hard it could be, but mostly I was brought up to say "thank you."
Florence "Dee" Webster
Stokesdale
* * * *
It’s time to say a big THANK YOU to the loose leaf crews that work very hard to pick up all of our fall leaves that float down each season.
The city of Greensboro makes two passes throughout the boundaries of Greensboro every fall. Those of us that live in areas with plenty of leaves come to take these crews for granted. Here is a personal case of what took place the week before Christmas.
We had raked and blew a mountain of leaves in the front yard. The crews had already made one pass to collect. So, I phoned the city to see about having them pick up the leaves. They asked for my name, phone and address. The agent said she would report this and see what they could do to collect my leaves. Two hours later, that same day, here comes the crew and equipment to collect a huge mountain of leaves just in our yard alone.
My wife and I want to let everyone know that we appreciate the effort that was made to see that our home was leaf-free for the holidays. To: Kevin Speed, supervisor; Terry Morgan, crew chief; and his hard-working staff of: Richard Thompson, Richard Humphries, John Moore and Frank Campus, we want everyone to know just how much we appreciate their professional care in making sure the city of Greensboro has a clean and debris-free city.
Charlotte and Paul Brown
Reside in Adams Farm addition within the city of Greensboro
