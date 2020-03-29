The Good Stuff logo

On March 4, returning home after having been gone for a number of hours, I found a note on a brown paper napkin, in my curbside mailbox: "I put your checkbook inside of your front storm door." First off, I was shocked because I was not aware that I had misplaced my check book! And, then, I was relieved because that enormously kind person had gone to the lengths of bringing it to my home and writing that informative note, thereby, saving me the later untold hours of extreme worry and the needed actions to have closed the account, etc., if the check book had not been returned! To that conscientious and compassionate person: Thank you for being my relieving angel!

Harrell B. Roberts, Ph.D.

Browns Summit

