For some of you it has been 12 years, for others it has been 16-18 years, depending on where you are finishing from. Kindergarten: you are just now starting on your first stone in life. Middle school: my goodness, you are at the gates marking time. High school: the gates have opened to many pathways, just to give you a glance of outside. Just enough for you to say "I am on my way." College: now you have had your first stepping stone, you've come through the gates, then you found the pathways that brought you here to where you are today. But wait, you still must walk the roads of life, find out where it is you want to go, up, down or maybe across the road. This is easy, right? Yes, it is.
Now, here come the bridges of life. You can only cross one at a time. There are short bridges, there are long ones, then there are some that just keep going for miles. That's OK, for you see, as you walk, you get a clearer view of what is on each side. Then it gets hard for there is so much to catch the eyes. Oh, how lovely, how it shines.
Keep walking my children, take a friend, not just any friend, somebody that is a true friend. One that will be there with you through it all. That friend, children, is Jesus. Jesus!
Now after all the stepping stones, after all the roads, after all the bridges have been crossed, just remember as you take a piece of life's pie, start with a small slice and work your way up to a larger slice. Keep this up until you have gained a strong foothold on life. Remember everything that glitters is not gold.
Good luck.
Harriet Stamps
Greensboro
* * * * *
A big "thank you" to my neighbors Fran and Margaret Young, for the fresh baked goodies and picked strawberries you have been so kind to bring me. I'm 88 years old, live alone and go for long periods of being at home with no contact with people.
Seeing their friendly faces at my door really brighten my day.
Thanks again, Fran and Margaret, for your thoughtfulness.
Joan Johnson
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.