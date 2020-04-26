Today I returned to Mike’s Auto on W. Market St. to have a new gas cap replacement installed after ordering it last week. When I went to pay for the item and labor, Brad Ingles told me the bill was paid last week by a woman who was in the waiting room.
What a delightful surprise! I hope this generous woman is reading this because she’s special breed.
Many thanks to you m’dear!
Janet Plummer
Greensboro
l l l
We want to thank Berico Fuels for checking on us. They wanted to know if we needed medicine or food, that they would be glad to pick them up for us. You do not find businesses that care about their customers, but they showed they do.
A special thank you to them.
Gary and Cathy McDaniel
McLeansville
