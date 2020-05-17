For a while, we thought we were outrunning old age. I will soon be 86 years old and my husband 85. It finally caught up with us.
Our next door neighbors, Donna and Earl Weeks, noticed it. Now they bring our newspaper to the door every morning, come back to bring in the mail, and every few weeks as needed, they take our trash and recycle cans to the curb and bring them back in.
Such a wonderful blessing!! This is when a simple “thank you” is not enough. This is truly the good stuff and deserves recognition! Donna and Earl, we are forever thankful.
Noah and Margaret Lehman
Greensboro
We are residents of Heritage Greens. These days we are pretty much stuck in our rooms. We are so grateful for the many, many folks who remember us with phone calls, cards and prayers. Thank you, friends, so much!
Betty and Don Ries
Greensboro
