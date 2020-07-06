I recently went to the grocery store (early one morning, 7 a.m.) to get some essentials and to avoid a crowd. After making the trek from aisle to aisle, I went to check out. There was a gentleman who was checking out at the register and he motioned to me. I thought he was implying that I was too close, so I backed up a bit and waited. He motioned again and said “Put them on here and I’m paying for them.” I thought he was kidding and still left my groceries where they were. He repeated “Put them on here and I’m paying of them!”
With that, I did as I was told, and could not believe that a complete stranger...a nice stranger...had bought my $45 groceries! What a wonderful surprise, what a true blessing!
My husband is in a $7,000-a-month facility, and believe me, FREE groceries made my day ... and I thank you, sir!
Kitty Steele
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.