I recently went to the grocery store (early one morning, 7 a.m.) to get some essentials and to avoid a crowd. After making the trek from aisle to aisle, I went to check out. There was a gentleman who was checking out at the register and he motioned to me. I thought he was implying that I was too close, so I backed up a bit and waited. He motioned again and said “Put them on here and I’m paying for them.” I thought he was kidding and still left my groceries where they were. He repeated “Put them on here and I’m paying of them!”

With that, I did as I was told, and could not believe that a complete stranger...a nice stranger...had bought my $45 groceries! What a wonderful surprise, what a true blessing!

My husband is in a $7,000-a-month facility, and believe me, FREE groceries made my day ... and I thank you, sir!

Kitty Steele

Greensboro

