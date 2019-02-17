As seniors, we have been honored several times by people paying for our meals or coffees. Thanks to: Tommy Shreve, Karondas Restaurant in Greensboro; Brooks Miller, Country Kitchen in Greensboro; unknown person, Chick Fil A, Pisgah Church Road in Greensboro; unknown person, Jazzy Java in Reidsville; Otis Green, Short Sugars Restaurant in Reidsville.
From two very grateful senior citizens,
Peggy Hopkins
Barbara Trammell
On January 27, four friends and I met for brunch at Lucky 32. We look forward to these times after church to talk about everything in general, and grandchildren in particular.
After we finished our delicious brunch, we were reaching for our credit cards when our wonderful waitress told us the bill had been taken care of and we owed nothing. We were speechless which is new for all of us. We have no idea who paid for our meals and the waitress would not or could not tell us who paid for five entrees.
I am writing because we want to thank the wonderful people or person who did this thoughtful deed and we want them to know that their generosity will be paid forward. We agreed to each do the same for another group.
Thank you again, unnamed benefactors. You really made our day and we are so grateful for reminding us of the good in others.
Fran Connell, Helen Cook, Shirley Hart, Betty Jordan, Betty Nichols
Greensboro