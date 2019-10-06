The Blessed Table Food Pantry Ministry has served the hungry of Greensboro for 15 years. The pantry is supported monthly by Faithway Baptist Church, Bass Chapel, Carraway, Laughlin Memorial and Newlyn Street United Methodist Churches. We also receive support from New Bessemer Baptist, St. Pius X, Mount Pisgah, St. Paul and Irving Park United Methodist Churches, along with Palm Street Christian, Buffalo Presbyterian and Gethsemane Church.
Rudd’s Farm supplies fresh vegetables, Genesis Aviation, Triad Chevy Club and Gunter’s Store contribute donations, along with Lowes contributing food. The ladies of Rankin Baptist make 1,000 beautiful caps for The Blessed Table clients. Smith Center and Sunshine House collect food as well. Jersey Mike’s provides bread daily and Gate City Civitans is a frequent supporter.
Dedicated volunteers from Faithway, Bass Chapel, Carraway, Laughlin Memorial and Newlyn Street United Methodist Churches result in a smooth-running organization. Steve Coble and Larry Jamerson coordinate the daily front and back volunteers. Ed Lemons was a founder of The Blessed Table and is also the president and director.
We greatly appreciate all the church and community support The Blessed Table ministry has received for 15 blessed years.
Dorothy E. Walker
Board member
Greensboro
