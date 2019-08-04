The second annual Cops & Rodders Cruze-In held recently in Greensboro benefiting the Greensboro and High Point Police Departments N.C. Special Olympics Fund was a successful and fun evening.
Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Homes in Greensboro and Sedgefield are the sponsor of this annual event. This was a success to the following groups and people who provided us with great information and help. Mickey Wright and Larry Flagg, the General Greene Antique Automobile Club in Greensboro, Mystic Kirkman with Capitol Medals in High Point who donated dash plaques for the event, the Napa and O’Reilly Stores in both cities, University Kitchen in High Point, Jasper engines and transmissions and Blossoms Florist & Bakery of Jamestown. A special thank you to American Furniture Warehouse for the use of their parking lot and special donation of a lift recliner for the raffle.
Fox 8 and News 2 stations for coverage on the evening of the Cruze-In, we say thank you.
Most of all, to those that brought their beautiful rides to the Cruze-In, we say thank you ever so much. To the public that came out or stopped by after seeing these beautiful cars and trucks and made donations to the N.C. Special Olympics while there we are most grateful. When you see the N.C. Special Olympics advertised, each of you that participated or came, know that you have helped make an athlete’s dream come true.
We look forward to 2020 when the 3rd annual Cops & Rodders Cruze-In will be held in High Point, again supporting the N.C. Special Olympics Fund for these officers and their departments.
Neil Whitaker
Staff Associate
Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Homes
Greensboro/Sedgefield