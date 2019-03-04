In today’s health care world, it would be easy to, over time, become desensitized to the pain and suffering you would be surrounded by on a daily basis and the pure amount of work that is expected of you.
Not to mention that in dealing with the elderly it could be challenging to keep one’s humor and maintain one’s patience. There are, indeed, some extraordinary people in this industry, two in particular.
Peter and Mary Breth, who manage Carolina Estates on Old Battleground Road, are two of the most kind and caring individuals I have run across. Recently my mother became one of the many that found herself in the difficult situation of having to sell her house and move to a retirement community, which as anyone could imagine, was not either an easy decision nor an easy change at 84 years old.
I live overseas, so am not able to be by her side as often as I would like, but I had the good fortune of being able to come and spend the last 10 days with my mom at Carolina Estates. My first morning there was such a reaffirmation of not just her decision to move but to choose Carolina Estates as her new residence.
As I am an early riser, I went to the dining room and had some coffee and sat and watched the evolution of breakfast. Folks trickling out of their apartments and finding their friends, enjoying the casual atmosphere and getting the day started.
The most amazing scene was playing out before me. Peter, a man with a very outgoing personality, jovial and easy to talk to, was serving coffee to the residents. He went from table to table and without even asking if a resident wanted decaf or regular, he served them. He just knew. He asked each one personal questions about what was happening in their lives. Not just the common, “How are you doing this morning?” that so many of us use without even thinking.
During breakfast, Peter grabs a microphone and informs the residents of what is being served as well as the events going on that day. And if there is any news of importance, he announces that as well. He continues walking around talking to the residents as if they were his family. They are not just clients or residents to Mary and Peter, they are friends. They know their personalities and know how to give each one the treatment they need.
The staff is very caring and personal with the wonderful folks living there. During the snow, Peter was prepared for every eventuality, and a few members of the staff volunteered to spend several nights at the community. It is not an easy job taking care of 125 people 24/7, but they certainly make it look that way, and for an outsider looking in, it doesn’t even seem as if they look at it as work.
I for one am eternally grateful for people like Peter and Mary and am truly blessed that I can go back to Barcelona, knowing my mom is living in such a wonderful place with such amazing people as these two. There is no doubt that even though the facilities at Carolina Estates are really nice, they are nothing compared to what this couple brings in all the intangible ways one could imagine.
Richard L. Owens Jr.
Barcelona, Spain