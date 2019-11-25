The David Amerson Defending Hands Foundation will host its Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway this afternoon.

The event starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd. in Greensboro.

The event is first come, first served — one turkey per family. The event ends when all the turkeys are gone.

For information, call 336-254-1926 or visit www.davidamersondhf.org

