There was a time not that long ago when designers were tearing out anything terra cotta-colored, whether it was tile, painted walls or upholstered furniture. A darling hue of the 1980s, the brownish orange — evocative of terra cotta earthenware — was considered dowdy and done.
But like so many examples of decor’s fickle temperament, terra cotta’s come roaring back for another turn in the spotlight.
And this isn’t the muddy, old-fashioned color you might be remembering.
New takes on the hue bring in light to deep pinks, or the ochre tones of a sunset. Pair those with today’s trending palette of graphite, blues and creams, and you’ve got something fresh yet friendly.
Benjamin Moore’s color specialist Nivara Xaykao said the popularity of pink over the past few years has paved the way for stronger iterations of the palette. But there’s also something more happening, she said.
“Because terra cotta is literally drawn from the earth, it evokes that connection with nature and craft and working with the hands. It’s a warm, rich color, so it has energy to it,” she said.
Taking the edge off that intensity are terra cotta’s brown tones, making it comforting, something welcome in today’s stressful world.
If you’re thinking of paint, look at Benjamin Moore’s Warmed Cognac, Audubon Russet or Saddle Soap. From Behr, there’s Glazed Pot and Balcony Sunset. From Farrow & Ball, try Red Earth or Terre d’Egypt.
Alessandra Wood, the vice president of style for the design site Modsy, said she loves the new earthy neutrals.
“They’re warmer and more inviting than some of the cooler color trends of the past few years,” Wood said.
To avoid that overly Southwest feel popular in the 1980s and early 1990s, she advised: “Opt for sculptural pieces, chic textures like velvet and minimal styling.”
On the furniture front, many pieces now are trim, tailored. Upholstered seating, matte-finished metal side tables, nubby textured fabrics — this is furniture with a modern vibe, so the color looks sophisticated. As for accessories and other elements, look for ceramics, glassware and hints of the hue in textile prints or wallcoverings.
Target has several well-priced side chairs in versions of terra cotta.
Big Chill, maker of popular retro-style appliances, offers a slim fridge in an earthy hue called “red beige.” Kate Marker, a designer in Barrington, Ill., put one in the kitchen of a rehab project; the fridge’s toffeelike pop of color is a great foil for a mix of homey vintage furnishings.
For smaller accessories, West Elm’s terra cotta floor vases bring in the handcrafted vibe. Material Kitchen has a sandy-hued cutting board made of recycled plastic and renewable sugar cane.
