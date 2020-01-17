The Greensboro Swarm recently took a time out from the court to give back to its community.
The NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets teamed up with High Point-based Blue Ridge Companies to sort and process food at the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina on Jan. 14.
About 40 members from the two organizations worked together to prepare the food donations. This is the third year volunteers from Blue Ridge Companies and the Greensboro Swarm have partnered to volunteer at Second Harvest.
Blue Ridge Companies is a property management, development and construction company serving as the official housing provider for the Greensboro Swarm.
