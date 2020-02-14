The High Point Arts Council held its sixth annual Community Arts Day on Jan. 26 at the Centennial Station Arts Center in High Point. The free arts program featured performances and presentations by the council and its affiliated arts organizations.
Six Community Arts Project grants totaling $6,000 were presented to the following programs: YWCA for Pottery Exploration, YWCA for Girls Empower Self, YWCA for Pieces of Peace, YWCA for Chase the Light, Senior Resources of Guilford for Sharing Our Lives: Cross-Cultural Lifebooks and Communities in Schools for Poetry and Dance Expressions.
Also, Teacher Arts Project grants totaling $7,265 were awarded to the following schools for various programs: High Point Christian Academy, HPCA Create Festival and UNCG Opera — Carmenella; High Point Central High School, Contemporary Quilting and Mushpa Y Mensa’s Textile Arts; Millis Road Elementary School, One Day Without Shoes and Living Traditions with Senora Lynch; Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, guest artist/Maurice Watson and St. Patrick’s Day celebration; Kirkman Park Elementary School, Aladdin Comes to Kirkman Park; Wesleyan Christian Academy, Arts Impact Day; Southwest Guilford Elementary School, Multicultural Week; Oak View Elementary School, Shake and Tap; Allen Jay Elementary School, Early American Explorations and Piedmont Triad International Airport-Guilford County Schools Mural Project; and Parkview Village Elementary School, Literary Leonardos.
Also, in partnership with the North Carolina Arts Council of Alamance, Randolph, Rockingham and Caswell counties, ArtsGreensboro funded 15 artist grants, for a total of $18,000 as follows: Anna Luisa Daigneault, $1,900 for the production of Quilla’s Third Album; Maria Elena Martin, $1,900 for developing music publishing company “Ediciones Elena Martin”; Thomas Heflin, $1,750 for “Spectrum” recording project; Guido Villalba Portel, $750 for Gate City Voices; Jasmine Best, $1,200 for solo exhibition and studio documentation; Roland Antoine Williams, $1,200 for Portrait of a Super Predator; Grace E. McFetters, $1,000 for HGA Convergence 2020 Conference; Bryan K. Caviness, $900 for Moment of Destruction; Vonii Bristow-Haith, $1,000 for Ghostwriter; Mariana Pardy, $1,000 for Picking Up the Pieces; Julia Ridley Smith, $1,000 for novel research in Ireland; Andrew Howard Eversole, $1,250 for Banjo Earth — Brazil; Christopher W. Sims, $1,000 for “Theater of War” book editing workshop; Raman Bhardwaj, $900 for Solo Show — Maya & Myth; and Natalie Marshall, $1,250 for portfolio building.
Twelve Teacher Art Grants totally $13,000 were awarded as well: Lisa P. Williams, Sternberger Elementary School, for West African drum and dance performances; Howell D. Ledford Jr., Weaver Academy, for Music Production Renovations — Sibelius Ultimate; Heavenly McDuffie, Hunter Elementary School, Ukuleles for Literacy; Kathryn Sayani, Northern Guilford High School, for Supporting the Northern Photo Design Inaugural Course; Penny Casto, Falkener Elementary School, for Celebration of Tolerance, Diversity and Unity through Visual Art; Denise Lineberry, Pleasant Garden Elementary School, for Art Rocks! Make the World a Better Place; Kerrie-Jean King, Northern Guilford High School, for West African Dance and Drum: Tracing the Diaspora through the Arts; Marta Richardson, Bluford Peeler STEAM Academy, for sound painting; Kirsten Joseph, Jefferson Elementary School, for Breakdancing with the Fourth Graders; Stephanie Bartis, Sedgefield Elementary, for Carolina on My Mind; Stephanie Allen, Western Guilford High School, for Shared Radiance Performance/Workshop: Shakespeare Alive!; and Elizabeth Brown, Erwin Montessori Elementary School, for Erwin Cultural Diversity Festival.
