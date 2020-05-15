For Deborah Seagrove, who manages the Teacher Supply Warehouse, the best part of her job is connecting with Guilford County Schools teachers when they come to shop for supplies.
The warehouse is run by Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) and offers local teachers new and gently-used classroom supplies at no cost.
When schools closed on March 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the warehouse closed, too. Before it closed, the warehouse had served more than 2,000 teachers this year and Seagrove knows many of them by name.
“I knew they were all working overtime to teach their students online,” Seagrove recently explained. “I wanted them to know that even though we aren’t seeing them at GEA, we are still here supporting them so I started emailing to check in.”
Seagrove was delighted to find in response to her emails, teachers shared stories about their life during the pandemic.
“The stories really touched my heart,” she said. One of the stories was from Robin Reid, who teaches career-technical education (CTE) classes that focus on textiles and apparel at Eastern Guilford High. When schools closed on March 16, Reid started reaching out to her students to check on them. An experienced seamstress, she also started making masks for health care workers and other frontline workers in her free time.
“Initially, I thought it would be a great idea for my Apparel students to make masks while they were home,” Reid said. “So, I made a video for my students and posted it on Canvas to show them how to make the masks if they had access to a sewing machine.”
When Reid reached out to student Diana Kelly, Kelly’s mother shared that although Diana didn’t have a sewing machine, she sewed all the time by hand. That’s when Reid had an idea.
“I decided to give Diana one of my personal sewing machines so she could make masks to donate, too,” she said. Reid challenged Diana to make 20 masks and if she did, the sewing machine would be hers to keep.
The proud teacher emailed Seagrove pictures of her delivering the sewing machine, along with fabric — some of which Reid had gotten at the warehouse. “Of course, we practiced social distancing,” said Reid, “but it was so good to see her.”
Reid proudly points out that it only took Diana three days to make 20 masks. “And then she asked if I could give her more fabric so she could make more,” Reid said.
For Seagrove, Reid’s story only reinforces why there is need for the Teacher Supply Warehouse. “Every day, I see teachers go out of their way to think of ways to creatively use our supplies in the classroom,” Seagrove said. “They are so grateful when they can come here and get things without having to spend out of their own personal budgets.”
The warehouse is divided into two sections: new supplies like pencils, paper and markers; and gently-used supplies. “The gently-used section is always changing,” Seagrove said. “It just depends on what folks are donating.”
On any given day, there are fabric scraps, desk organizers, buttons, games and other items that, instead of being discarded, are donated to the warehouse.
Seagrove looks forward to the day schools are open and the Teacher Supply Warehouse is back on a regular schedule. Until then, she will keep reaching out to GCS teachers like Robin Reid to thank them for all they are doing during this crazy, unpredictable time.
For her, it all comes down to one thing. “It’s all about connection,” she said. “We just need to reach out, see what folks need and see how we can help.”
Although the Teacher Supply Warehouse isn’t open for item donations at this time, residents who are inspired to make a financial donation can do so online at www.GEANC.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.