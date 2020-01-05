Sam Holcombe holds up a shoe insert spray painted gold.
On a journey that took him from the eastern tip of Quebec down to Key West, Fla., Holcombe went through five pairs of shoes. But the size-12 foam insert held up through the entire journey, providing him arch support across 4,865 miles, and terrain that included mountains, swamps and meadows.
“I definitely got blisters for the first few weeks,” he said. “I had bandages, but after about 200 or 300 miles, I didn’t really need them anymore.”
Over the course of eight months in 2018 and early 2019, Holcombe hiked the Eastern Continental Trail, a network that includes the 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail, as well as paths in Georgia, Alabama, Florida and the Canadian provinces of Quebec and New Brunswick. Along the way, Holcombe, or Sammertime as many knew him on the journey, met “trail angels” who would put him up for the night in spite of the fact that he might not have bathed in days; encountered moose and bears; and was warned by officers to steer clear of nearby meth labs.
“You find yourself in hairy situations sometimes,” he said. “Slept in all kinds of crazy places, under bridges, behind restaurants, behind gas stations. There are a couple of places where you’re stealth camping, where there’s no official campsite and you just kind of got to hide. Not a lot of cushy comfort. But you also see seals out on the water. You see fresh water pouring from the mountains. There were French people who taught me how to harvest the snails off the rocks and how to fire roast escargot. It was magical.”
Living in the moment
A graduate of Page High School, Holcombe, 38, has spent most of his life in Greensboro, and said his eight months on the trail was the longest he’d ever been away from the area.
He studied theater at Appalachian State University for about a year and a half, worked for a few years as a hairdresser, then started bartending. He currently works as a cook at Jake’s Billiards, and also owns a rental property, with which he’s been able to finance his travels.
In 2012, he lost a job as a bartender and realized “all of a sudden I had this block of free time.” He had always had an interest in the outdoors, having served in the Boy Scouts when he was younger, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. So over the course of 41 days, he embarked on his first long hike, walking the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, which stretches from Clingmans Dome in western North Carolina to the Outer Banks.
“And I was, ‘I love this,’ ” he said. “You come around a corner and you literally stop, and you’re filled with this bliss, and looking around, it takes your breath away. Everybody always says you’ve got to live in the moment. And that’s what’s so great about hiking. Things are moving past you at a slow rate of speed, and you stop and look and you’re just filled with joy. I get chills just talking about it.”
Five years later, during a brief stint living in the Sunshine State, he hiked 1,100 miles of the Florida Trail, which stretches from the Everglades up into the Panhandle. On his very first day, he ran into another hiker named Jupiter.
“So, he stopped long enough to talk to me, and I said, ‘Well, where are you coming from?’” Holcombe said. “And he told me, ‘I’m coming from Canada.’ I didn’t believe him at first. But he said he was on the Eastern Continental Trail, was about to finish, and I should check it out.”
When he got home after completing the Florida Trail, Holcombe began researching the Eastern Continental and was soon planning his next hike.
Traveling light
Holcombe flips through a calendar with place names and mileage numbers scribbled on the dates. He had written all that information out in advance of his trip, in an attempt to set a plan.
“And undoubtedly, about three weeks into the trip, it doesn’t follow this anymore,” he said. “It doesn’t match up, because I got too tired one day, or one day I pushed farther. But it gave me an idea of how much food I needed, and how much money I needed to save.”
He flew to Quebec in June 2018, and began his walk at Cap Gaspe, which is generally accepted as the trail’s northern terminus, though some maps show the path extending over into the island of Newfoundland. On his back was a 9.8-pound pack, which included a sleeping pad and a 19-ounce plastic tent, which set up like a teepee. He would later have his father send him a heavier sleeping bag and a jacket.
“Everything compresses really well,” he said. “But, the whole idea is that with less on your back you can go longer during the day. Ten pounds is where the cutoff is for being ultralight. Your super-ultralight is 5 pounds or less base weight. And there’s a guy that’s attempted the Appalachian Trail with a 3-pound backpack. So some of these guys just really want to be abused.”
Before he left, he put together packages of food that he had his father ship to post offices along the trail in the U.S., where he could retrieve them. In order to avoid paying international shipping rates, though, Holcombe brought supplies for the Canadian portion in a checked bag aboard the plane. Once he arrived in Quebec, he sent those supplies himself to Canadian post offices on the trail.
Through much of Canada, he slept in huts that were placed about every 10 miles along the route and typically furnished with bunk beds, tables and a wood burning stove.
He liked the solitude on that portion of the hike.
“Out in the wild, I only saw maybe 20 people in 30 days,” he said. “There’s so few people hiking those trails up there, that a lot of it is overgrown, so you have to do some bushwhacking. And once I made it to the Appalachian Trail in America, I’d see 100 people a day. It was like this huge culture shock.”
Disarming smile
Holcombe did spot a few bears, but the biggest dangers he said he faced were stray dogs that would sometimes charge at him, and hungry horseflies, which would swarm him on the northern reaches of the trail if he stood still too long.
In May, one hiker was killed and another injured in a machete attack on the Appalachian Trail in Virginia. But, overall, Holcombe said he wasn’t overly concerned about his safety and wouldn’t worry too much about it if he were to embark on another long hike.
“There is bad stuff that happens on trails,” he said. “People would ask, ‘Aren’t you scared?’ But, I’m not. Murders happen in the city, also.”
Occasionally, someone would ask Holcombe if he had a gun.
His weapon, he said, was his smile.
“I will disarm people with my smile,” he said. “When someone comes around the corner, I’ll give them the biggest, goofiest smile. And that usually breaks the ice.”
Still, he was urged to take caution at certain points.
“I was trying to stealth camp in Alabama, but I kept hearing gunshots, so I thought, ‘I’ll just keep walking tonight,’ ” he said. “And some cops pulled me over and said, ‘Hey, we got a call that there was a meth head out here, walking around in shorts in 40-degree weather.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I might be a little crazy, but I’m not on meth.’ And they said, ‘Well, you may not be on meth, but every one of these trailers you’re passing down here is a meth lab.’ ”
He also encountered plenty of “trail angels” — people who aren’t hiking themselves, but often help out others who are.
“Some of them even live hours away, but will drive to a trailhead crossing a road and hand out food or drinks or sit there and cook and grill out,” Holcombe said. “And if you’re lucky, they’ll invite you back to their house to get a shower, sleep in a bed. Eighteen times, trail angels picked me up and let me sleep in their house, never having met me before.”
In March, he crossed the Seven Mile Bridge in south Florida and walked into Key West. He celebrated with a big margarita, which he said he’d been dreaming about the whole trip. His mother came to pick him up, and they had a final day there in town together.
“When I was in Canada, I was thinking about that bridge, and the sun beating down on me,” he said. “And I spent some time chilling on the beach, and once my mom got there we saw the six-toed cats (at the Ernest Hemingway Home). She’s a writer and really wanted to see that.”
He had spent 246 days on the trail, averaging 19.7 miles per day.
Holcombe said a couple of friends have encouraged him to hike out west, but for his next trip he said he’d like to do the Long Trail, which runs 300 miles through the state of Vermont. He’s also thought about maybe doing the Mountains-to-Sea Trail again.
“There are some other scenic trails that are closer to me also,” he said. “I’ll probably be an old man before I get to all the trails. If my knees are gummed up by then, maybe I’ll take up canoeing. But, I know how lucky I am. I know what makes me happy. A lot of people spend a lifetime looking for that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.