James Beard Award-winning chef and cookbook author Virginia Willis joined The Washington Post Food staff recently to answer questions about all things edible. Here are edited excerpts from that chat.
I have done an inventory of my pantry. I have come across a few things past sell-by dates. Eat or toss? Pudding mix no date. Bran muffin mix 6-9-16. Boxed chicken broth 4-23-16. Simmer sauce 03-19-15.
An inventory is the way to go. There’s an expression, “When in doubt, throw it out.” Having said that, many foods can be eaten past expiration date. The muffins might not taste great, but it’s unlikely that anything will hurt you. The chicken stock at four years seems a bit better to go down the drain. Not sure what simmer sauce is ... and I’d say at five years to lose that, too.
— Virginia Willis
I am about six seconds from caving and going out to get flour and butter so I can bake. But I have nobody to bake for and nobody who I can walk to in order to deliver — so any baking would defeat social distancing. What are other bakers doing to stave off the I-can’t-bake-now boredom?
Bake something that takes a long time and has several steps. Make croissants. That’s a good 24-hour process. Or make and freeze little hand pies or galettes. Make, cut out, and decorate tiny cookies. Build a gingerbread house from scratch.
— Cathy Barrow
I’m planning to make butternut squash chipotle chili. The recipe calls for two cans of black beans but I only have one. Can I substitute in a can of black eyed peas or great northern beans?
Don’t see why not. The black-eyed peas might fall apart a bit more quickly. They do have a slightly earthier flavor, but why not? I bet it will be delicious.
— Ann Maloney
Honestly, it’ll be tasty either way! I might go for black eyed peas myself.
— Kari Sonde
Yes! And look at you inventing a new recipe. As long as the beans are about the same size and tenderness you should be completely fine. Thanks and stay safe!
— VW
Every year after making corned beef and cabbage, I wonder if the cooking liquid would be good in something else. Soup maybe? What would I add to make it an interesting soup? Or is it too salty? Thanks!
Taste it! Sounds like a great idea. Seems like it would make a great base for potato soup.
— VW
I have about a third of a head of green cabbage left over from St. Patrick’s Day. It sounds like it’s not a lot, but it turns into a huge pile when you slice it up, and there’s only one of me. That’s a LOT of cole slaw. And I also just ate a bunch boiled with corned beef, so plain ol’ sauteed or steamed isn’t going to do it for me. Interesting ideas? I’m stuck at home (like everyone), so I don’t mind fiddly recipes.
I toss a bit of cabbage into salads. You can also make larb from ground chicken or turkey and use the leaves as a wrap. Add a tad to stir fries with other vegetables. It will also last a while in the fridge.
— VW
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.