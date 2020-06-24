Bananas have been in the spotlight ever since one was duct-taped to a wall in the name of art during Miami’s Art Basel last December. Now, because of the increase in home baking during COVID-19 quarantine, banana bread photos are all over Instagram and Twitter.
Thanks to an oversupply of bananas on my last grocery delivery order I’ve made enough banana bread to give to neighbors and friends. (Yes, I used the delicious Miami Herald recipe by Julie Hirschhorn, who just happens to be my granddaughter.)
Banana bread might be a go-to crowd-pleaser, but after baking loaf after loaf, I’ve had enough. There are many other creative ways to use those surplus bananas sitting on your kitchen counter.
Don’t toss them out when brown spots start appearing because ripe bananas are welcome additions to pancakes, brownies, French toast, banana ice cream, banana cream pie and smoothies. They are also enjoyable grilled, sauteed or baked to serve alongside grilled fish, poultry or meat.
Bananas are commonly used to make Indian chutney or in curried dishes. The Cavendish is the most common banana variety sold in the supermarket, but there are more than 300 varieties. Red bananas, small finger bananas, and slightly larger manzano bananas can be frequently found in markets. Bananas are picked green to ripen uncovered at room temperature. Ripe bananas can be stored in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days, but the peel will darken. The darker and uglier they get, the more flavor they’ll bring to your recipe.
To freeze, peel and cut up into slices and freeze in a single layer on baking sheet. When frozen, place in an airtight freezer bag to use in shakes, smoothies, and ice cream.
One of the best things you can do with frozen bananas is to spin them into a creamy “ice cream.” Place 2 frozen bananas, ¼ cup yogurt, and sweetener of your choice in a blender or food processor and pulse until smooth. I sometimes add frozen strawberries, or mangoes, and if I’m craving chocolate, I’ll add a few tablespoons of Nutella.
