Every Sunday, I bake a slew of breakfast goods for my kids to eat all week. They need to be delicious from day one and still taste good by Friday, be at least a little nutritious and not make a mess in the car. This sweet potato bread — imagine a pumpkin bread but way better — has emerged as a clear winner.
Sweet potatoes bring more natural sweetness and tenderness to this loaf than pumpkin, and a combination of oil and yogurt keeps the slices from drying out while adding a complex richness. The stir-by-hand batter results in a quick bread that’s hearty but not heavy. It’s a great way to start the day or for an afternoon break with tea, but it can play the role of cake for dessert too, especially if you top thick slices with ice cream.
