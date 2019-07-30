Almost 800 children and more than 500 volunteers gathered June 17-20 at Mercy Hill Church for a four-day, superhero-themed adventure.
The church’s Kids Week was for preschool and elementary students.
The children met new superheroes, made their own superhero outfits and played games at their superhero training.
In all the fun and excitement, children learned that Jesus is the ultimate hero.
This year, Mercy Hill took a new approach and continued Kids Week through the church’s weekend services.
Seventy-eight first-time-guest children were part of the last day of Kids Week. Children were able to hear the climax of the superhero story while parents attended worship and heard a sermon that spoke directly to what godly parenting looks like.
The church has four campuses — 3815 Clifton Road, 3530 Edgefield Road, and 7616 Business Park Drive, all in Greensboro and 1214 Eastchester Drive in High Point.
For information about the children’s programming that takes place every week at Mercy Hill, visit www.mercyhillchurch.com/kids.