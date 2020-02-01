It’s time for Super Bowl LIV.
And you know what that means: It’s Super Bowl commercial time!
Welcome back to the News & Record’s Super Bowl Commercial Bingo game!
Our motto here is: If you’re gonna be watching the ads anyway, why not make a game of it?
THE RULES: When you see a TV commercial represented by any of the images below during the pre-game, the game or the post-game, call out the number and the letter for that image (For example, the top-left image would be B-1.)
The first person to do so gets that square. The goal is to complete a row of five vertically, horizontally or diagonally. Or the winner can just be the player who accumulates the most squares.
Happy hunting!
Download extra game boards below.
